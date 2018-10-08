Hotel's 'misguided' ad of couple eating breakfast in bed pulled for angering women

This photo of a couple enjoying breakfast in bed may seem innocent enough, so can you see why it's got people riled?

The Sofitel advertisement, which appeared in various Australian magazines and newspapers over the weekend, shows a couple enjoying a lazy morning at the chain's Brisbane hotel.

Both dressed in their crisp white hotel robes, the couple were snapped doing their morning reading while waiting to bite into a yummy breakfast in bed.

Their selection includes a bread basket, pancakes with blueberries and chocolate sauce, and a fruit platter with grapes, melon and more strawberries.

Puts our bowl of cereal to shame, tbh.

So can you spot why people are annoyed?

It's all to do with their choice of reading material.

While the man catches up on the business and money news in Australia's Financial Review, his girlfriend is reading... Chanel's coffee table book.

Women are up in arms by the suggestion that only men understand finance, while women enjoy lighter fashion fair for their daily read.

Property reporter Elizabeth Redman tweeted Sofitel Brisbane, saying: "just wanted to let you know I’m a woman and I also read the @FinancialReview every day".

Liv Caisley added: "Ugh this ad is seriously misguided. Believe it or not, we’re capable of a whole lot more than just looking at pretty pictures. I know what I’d prefer to read."

While others were annoyed with the breakfast selection, with Kumi Tauchi tweeting: "Of course the fruit platter is on her side, she'd be loathed to touch the baked goods..."

And Eliza Barr mocked: "Ah yes, those hotel mornings when you wake up, put your hair in a nice chignon and read a coffee table book about Chanel!"

Sofitel has apologized for the ad and confirmed it has been pulled from any future publication.

“There was no intention of portraying a stereotype but we recognize it and apologize for any offense that it has caused,” a spokesman told news.com.au.

“The creative has since been pulled from any future communications activity.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.