Hot travel trend turns vacations into multi-generational family affairs

Ashley J. DiMella
Published
The Niblett family left their home in England and moved to Bali for the first stop of their year of traveling. Emma and Dan Niblett pulled their two children out of school and hope to spend more quality time together as a family.

As travelers begin to plan their trips for the summer, a new report is revealing the latest travel trends, spotlighting the opportunity for a family affair. 

American Express Travel has released its annual global travel trends report for 2025, and one trend, "fam travel," has people spending quality time with their loved ones. 

Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said, "Travelers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are motivated to book thoughtful, meaningful trips this year."

FAMILY HISTORY IS INSPIRING VACATIONS IN 'ROOTS TRAVEL' TREND AS INDUSTRY EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"Fam travel" is a multi-generational trend with grandparents, parents and children all packing their bags," Hendley said in a press release.

Fifty-eight percent of millennial and Gen Z parents plan to bring their extended family on vacation, the report found. 

family traveling

"Fam travel" is a multi-generational trend bringing together grandparents, parents and children. (iStock)

"Quality time" was cited by 89% of these millennial and Gen Z-aged parents as the main reason for the vacation.

Meanwhile, 24% said they bring along extended family for babysitting.

When it comes to planning itineraries, younger family members take the lead. 

A family enjoys a vacation with a sunset in the background.

Fifty-eight percent of millennial and Gen Z parents plan to bring their extended family on vacation, according to a new report. (iStock)

Sixty-eight percent of parents of millennials and Gen Zers say their kids are partaking in the scheduling of activities on the family trip.

Another trend known as "roots travel" has been picking up momentum with Americans who are factoring in their ancestry while booking vacations.

Grandparents Running Along Beach With Grandchildren On Summer Vacation

Nearly a quarter of the people said they bring along extended family for babysitting. (iStock)

Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, told Fox News Digital roots travel is more common among older generations.

"They also have the finances to support a trip like this, and they often invite other family members to join them," said Duckworth.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Express Travel for additional comment. 