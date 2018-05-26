Train gets ‘lost’ in England when driver ‘went the wrong way’

Passengers aboard a CrossCountry Train in England were disgruntled to discover their long-distance express train from Newcastle to Reading ended up in Pontefract, which is roughly two hours by car in the wrong direction.

On May 25, the train wound up in the West Yorkshire due to an “operational incident,” Sky News reports.

“Currently on a lost train somewhere near Pontefract. We're stuck because the driver "went the wrong way." Who knew this was even possible?!” passenger Jeni Harvey tweeted, later sharing a photo of their surroundings.

"I really did not know that trains could get lost!” one commentator replied.

"No! You wouldn't, would you?! But as hundreds of us unfortunately found yesterday, indeed they can...!" Harvey wrote back.

According to Sky News, the locomotive was eventually directed to Sheffield, where service was terminated. Passengers were then instructed to board another train for their intended destination.

“Unfortunately while being diverted because of an earlier event our 14:35 service from Newcastle to Reading was involved in an operational incident near Pontefract that meant it was unable to continue,” a representative for CrossCountry told the outlet.

“The cause of this incident is currently being investigated."

