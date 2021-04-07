Hawaiian resorts are hosting shelter dogs that guests can win a stay with: ‘Wags to Riches’

Three luxury resorts in Hawaii have partnered with the Maui Humane Society to host shelter dogs for a single night, and some guests will be able to stay with these furry friends.

The guests who get a chance to stay with the dogs will be top fundraisers from the humane society’s "Wags to Riches" campaign.

According to a press release for the event, the resorts that are participating in the "Wags to Riches Slumber Party" are the Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

Guests who raise the most funds for the contest will be invited to spend a VIP night at one of the three resorts on May 1, and they will also get to choose the dog they want to spend time with.

Meanwhile, other fundraising participants will be offered an opportunity to spend a night in a kennel at the Maui Humane Society.

"We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the night," said the Maui Humane Society’s CEO Steve MacKinnon, in a statement. "Alternatively, those who stay in the shelter with our cats and dogs will also be treated like guests as we roll out the red carpet with a luxury hotel theme."

The Wags to Riches fundraising contest will conclude on Friday, April 30, at noon. The top 16 fundraisers will be announced at the close of the contest.

So far, the Maui Humane Society has reached 19% of its $50,000 goal, according to the donation platform Qgiv.

Winners who get selected for the slumber party will be featured in live streams and get to participate in competitions and games. Prizes will also be awarded at the event.

Throughout the pandemic shelter animal adoption and fostering rates have increased in the U.S. while families have spent more time at home.