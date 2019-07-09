Guests at Disney World claim guns went missing from their cars

Two separate guests at Disney World have recently reported their guns going missing from their cars, which were parked in the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom lots, respectively.

One further claimed he found a stapler where his .45 should have been.

Marshall Fox reported his gun missing after arriving back home in Texas following a weeklong trip to Disney World in mid-June, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Fox, 56, claims he last suspected the gun went missing from his locked glove compartment sometime after he had a valet park his car at the Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort — and he alleged that the crook who nabbed the firearm left a stapler inside the holster "to mimic the weight of the gun," police said.

Another guest, on June 30, called to ask the Orange County Sheriff’s Office whether they had “recovered any lost firearms from theme parks” in the previous week, per a police report obtained by Fox News.

The second man, identified as Kristoffer Lumby, from Missouri, said he last saw his Glock in the Magic Kingdom parking lot. The 35-year-old, however, admitted that his gun may have fallen out onto the pavement when he was helping his five kids out of the car, as he stored it in the "lower driver's door pocket."

Lumby added that his parking pass had also gone missing from his car, though that allegedly happened when he was parked at Hollywood Studios.

Police said both cases were still open as of Tuesday.

Guests at Disney World are not permitted to bring “firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind” on Disney World property, the park’s website states, though it was unclear whether the policy extends to parking areas.

A separate section of the website confirms that guests at Disney Resort Hotels or Disney Vacation Club Rentals are not permitted to bring firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind into “hotel rooms, units, vacation home villas and general public areas within the hotels and resorts.”

