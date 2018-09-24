Expand / Collapse search
'Game of Thrones' filming locations in Northern Ireland to open as tourist attractions

Just because “Game of Thrones” is ending in 2019, fans of the show won’t have to say goodbye to their beloved Westeros after it’s over.

HBO announced Monday it plans to convert some of the show’s most famous filming locations in Northern Ireland into tourist attractions, Variety reports.

The network is currently planning to open the Game of Thrones Legacy attraction next year, which will allow visitors to explore Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing, along with a studio tour featuring props and materials from the show’s eight seasons.

Additionally, each site will include costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models and other production materials, along with interactive materials for visitor participation.

"We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world.

"The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland's pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these legacy projects," said Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of licensing and retail, in a statement per Variety.

HBO is working with Tourism NI to develop the attraction, which is said to be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen,” according to the network.

“While [‘Game of Thrones’] fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves into the world of Westeros,” John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said in a statement.

