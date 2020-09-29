Frontier Airlines will fly you to Orlando for free -- if you have this name

Picture it: you’re flying to Orlando to enjoy the theme parks and other attractions of central Florida and you didn’t pay a cent for your ticket.

Also, your name is Orlando.

Frontier Airlines has partnered with local tourism association Visit Orlando to offer free flights to Orlando for anyone named Orlando in October. But other people may be able to get in on the freebies too.

The budget airline is holding a contest for four round-trip tickets and a four-night stay at Wyndham Orlando Resort. The winner will also receive a rental car plus passes for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando. The contest is open to any adult U.S. resident, regardless of name. Anyone interested can enter on the contest’s website.

As for the Orlandos of the world, here’s how the free flights work: Frontier will provide anyone with the first or last name “Orlando” with a travel voucher covering up to $250 for a flight to Orlando International Airport from Oct. 13-20.

Anyone named Orlando can click here to sign up for the voucher by Oct. 5.

The airline didn’t say whether it would eventually offer similar giveaways for travelers named Austin visiting Texas or passengers named Savannah en route to Georgia, given those cities are both among the more-than-100 destinations the Denver-based budget airline flies to.

Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier, called Orlando “the mecca for family fun and entertainment.”

“Frontier proudly offers the most nonstop routes of any airline to Orlando International Airport and is the airline of choice for vacationing families and friends looking for an affordable travel option,” Squyres said in a press release. “Plus, we can’t wait to welcome all the folks named ‘Orlando’ on flights to their namesake destination.”

The coronavirus pandemic forced many would-be travelers to cancel their vacation plans this year. Orlando, a popular tourist destination thanks to attractions like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, has been looking to draw more visitors back. And those attractions have reopened with health precautions in place to protect guests and workers.

George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, said in a June announcement that parks and hotels had “worked tirelessly for months” to create safe reopening plans.

“Consumers know and historically trust how Orlando takes safety seriously, and many of our attractions and parks do this in a manner that is not only thorough, but also fun, such as social distancing reminders from Stormtroopers at Disney Springs, or a giant skunk ape character who roams around Gatorland,” Aguel said.