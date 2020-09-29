Tampa Airport becomes first to offer coronavirus testing to all passengers

You get a COVID test – you get a COVID test – everyone gets a COVID test!

Passengers traveling through Tampa International Airport will be able to get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of what airline they’re traveling with. This reportedly makes Tampa the first air hub to make testing so accessible for travelers.

Testing will be available at the airport come October, USA Today reports. Passengers will be able to obtain a test within three days of their flight, either before or after.

MAN WRESTLES KOREAN AIR PASSENGER WHO TRIED TO STORM COCKPIT: 'IT WAS JUST BEDLAM'

According to the report, there will be two options: a PCR (nasal swab) test for $125 or an antigen test for $57. The PCR tests will reportedly provide results within 48 hours, while the antigen test will have results within 15 minutes (although there is apparently a higher likelihood of a false negative with the antigen test, per the FDA).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As a gateway to the West Coast of Florida with a growing market for international travel, Tampa International Airport has a responsibility to explore safe, rapid and affordable ways to keep our travelers, their destinations and our community as safe and healthy as possible," Tampa International Airport CEO Joseph Lopano said in a press release. "We’re thankful to our partners at BayCare in helping us create a pilot program that gives us a step in the right direction, as well as providing a valuable service to our passengers.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Dr. Nishant Anand, executive vice president and chief medical officer at BayCare Health System added, “We’re proud to continue to work with local partners like TPA to expand access to COVID-19 testing. We believe testing plays a crucial role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Testing travelers for the virus could help mitigate any potential spread in airports and planes.”