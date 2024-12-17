Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Frontier Airlines announces annual pass for unlimited flights priced at $299

Year-long flight passes valid for travel beginning May 1, 2025

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Frontier Airlines has announced an "all you can fly" pass, giving travelers unlimited flights to "GoWild!" visiting both domestic and international destinations.

The airline, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, made the limited-time offer available now for $299 per year, automatically renewing at $699, according to Frontier's website.

"The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier Airlines COO, in a press release.

In 2022, Frontier offered a similar pass extending to only domestic travel, FOX Business reported.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is offering an annual pass for unlimited flights for a year. (Tayfun CoSkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

"Search & Book on FlyFrontier.com the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel," says the budget airline’s site. 

If passholders are booking a round-trip, they "will need to search and book the day before the return flight’s departure for domestic travel," according to Frontier's announcement.

Boarding pass

The "GoWild!" pass gives passengers the opportunity to book unlimited flights for an entire year. (iStock)

While booking, passengers have the option to select bags and specific seats at an additional cost.

"For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking," the site reads.

Early booking fees may apply, and flights are subject to a blackout period. 

Frontier Airlines plane landing

The pass will be priced at $299 starting on May 1, 2025.  (iStock)

The pass is valid for travel between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026.

Similarly, Virgin Voyages announced an annual pass, giving passengers unlimited cruises for an entire year, Fox News Digital reported. 

The pass gives passengers access to the entire fleet of Lady Ships and perks of unlimited Wi-Fi, access to events and $100 for bar credit per voyage, according to a Virgin Voyages press release.

Fox News Digital reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.