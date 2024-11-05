Flight attendants reveal the surprising day to travel ahead of Christmas rush

If you want to have a peaceful holiday filled with smooth travel and relaxed air time, here is a list of "must do's" you'll want to follow before heading to the airport.

Former flight attendants from major airlines are sharing their top tips and tricks, including how to secure those coveted upgrades and avoid stress this season.

What might be the most surprising and unexpected tip of all is the best day to board a plane — Christmas Eve.

"Most people aim to fly home a few days before Christmas, but if you want a smoother experience, consider booking your flight for Christmas Eve instead," a former flight attendant from American Airlines with over a decade of experience, said in a recent press release from Air and Cruise Parking, an airport parking company based in Tampa, Florida.

"Christmas Eve is surprisingly calm. By then, the majority of travelers have already reached their destinations, so the airports are quieter, and flights are often less crowded. Plus, there's a festive atmosphere onboard—cabin crews tend to go the extra mile to make it special, whether that’s wearing Santa hats or offering festive treats."

This is a great time to fly with your family or large groups, because you are avoiding the rush of the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah.

"You skip the earlier rush and still arrive in time to enjoy Christmas. It’s like sneaking in through the back door while everyone else is queued up at the front," the flight attendant continued.

While middle seats are usually ones that you hope to avoid, flight attendants go even further by saying you should avoid seating in the cabin's middle row — commonly row 11.

Specifically, both of the window seats, 11A and 11F, can apparently be the most annoying seats on a flight, because you have a higher chance of exiting more slowly.

"If you’re looking for a quick exit, avoid row 11 at all costs," the flight attendant stated in the press release.

"Being in the middle row, especially in a window seat, which tends to be either A or F, almost guarantees you’ll be one of the last off the plane."

If you are an anxious flyer or live in a city that is weather-prone during the winter, such as Denver, Chicago or New York, and are hoping to get ahead of the hectic travel that comes with flying during the holiday season, it is important to look at your weather app and give yourself some extra time to allow everything to go according to your plan.

Finally, if you are hoping to get some shut-eye, recline in your seat or opt for more legroom, the best thing you can do is ask for an upgrade.

It is not a guarantee that you will get it, but, "ultimately, if you don't ask, you don't get," an attendant with British Airlines said in the release.

You can ask an airline gate agent working at the desk for assistance with a possible upgrade.

"The people checking you in are the ones who can see the space's availability and have all the control. Even if there’s not a free upgrade they may be able to get you a discounted rate," the British Airways attendant continued.

"If you’re scared to ask, it’s always worth checking your flight online before you head to check in. A quick airline search can tell you if business/first class has already sold out, so you know not to ask. That being said, don’t rely on this solely as people always forget to turn up," an attendant with Virgin Atlantic said.

During this season it is also a good idea to leave the gift wrapping for when you arrive at your destination.

No need to put in all the work of making your present look perfect to be placed under the tree, when it could get unwrapped by a TSA gate agent.

"If you’re carrying gifts, don’t wrap them before you fly," one American Airlines attendant said.

"TSA might need to inspect them, and unwrapping at the airport is no fun!"

It is also best to keep your carry-on light and avoid any present disasters before boarding.

"In the event that there is an alarm that needs to be resolved in checked or carry-on bags, TSA advises passengers not to wrap gifts prior to their flights," a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"What TSA recommends is either wait to wrap the gifts after the airport checkpoint, or place the item inside a gift bag so that it can be inspected without having to dismantle the wrapping paper," the TSA spokesperson added.