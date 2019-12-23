Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after heavy rain; over 120 flights delayed

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) reopened early Monday morning after heavy rain and flash flooding temporarily closed the air hub on Sunday night.

“FLL has reopened, and flight operations are resuming. There are roadway delays due to this morning’s flooding,” a rep for FLL tweeted on Dec. 23 around 6:30 a.m. “Plan accordingly by allowing extra time and contact your airline for the latest flight status.”

In an 8 a.m. update, the airport revealed that 123 flights have been delayed and six flights have been canceled altogether following the heavy rain and flooding overnight. The hashtags “#HolidayTravel” and “#BePatient” were also added to the message.

A spokesperson for the airport told Fox News that they will be sharing updates regarding the inclement weather to their social media channels, as they become available.

Unofficial estimates indicate that up to 10 inches of rain may have fallen through the last 24 hours in parts of coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the Palm Beach Post reports.

A tornado watch has since been canceled for Palm Beach County, as isolated showers are predicted to continue through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday night, reps for FLL announced that 152 flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled due to “thunderstorm activity” in Broward County.

Areas around the airport were hit with about six inches of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.

Elsewhere in South Florida, parking garages and streets were flooded from the heavy rains. South Florida television station WSVN captured a person kayaking through the grounds of the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.