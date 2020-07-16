Former Disney World 'Pocahontas' actress reveals bizarre question visitor asked in viral clip

Really?

A former Walt Disney World cast member is amusing TikTok with her candid confessions of the bizarre questions that she claims parkgoers asked during the years she played classic characters like Pocahontas and Mulan.

TikTokker Kahnjunior recently went viral on the video-sharing platform for discussing a particularly absurd incident that allegedly happened in the most magical place on Earth about a decade ago. The clip has been viewed 1.1 million times.

DISNEYLAND PARIS REOPENS FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS CLOSURE

Kahnjunior explained that a lone visitor approached her in the Animal Kingdom after experiencing what Yahoo Lifestyle reports was the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride, and she couldn’t believe what she heard.

“She said, ‘Hi Pocahontas, I just got off of the safari ride,'” the TikTokker recalled. “I said, ‘Did you have a good time?’ And she said, ‘Yes, but our tour guide told us that poachers are still trying to hunt down and kill elephants, even to this day.’ And I said, ‘Yes, I think that’s very sad, I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt our animal friends.'”

“She said, ‘You would think Disney World would put up more fences so the poachers couldn’t get in,'” Kahnjunior continued. “And I looked at her and I said, ‘I think they’re talking about wild elephants.’”

“And she said, ‘No, I’m pretty sure the tour guide was talking about the elephants at Disney World.'”

The delightful diatribe has since received over 188,000 likes and 1,100 comments since it surfaced online last month, still winning laughs in recent days.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Former DW Cast Member and I can verify that guests ask the dumbest questions lol” one user wrote.

“As a current safari guide, guests ask us these questions about poaching on the reserve a lot,” another claimed.

“We ain’t mad at ya!” one exclaimed, adding the hashtag #FormerPrincess.

“The things people say at Disney,”’ another joked. “Kudos for being so polite and serious with them.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kahnjunior often entertains her TikTok following of 27,000 with hilarious memories and magical mishaps from her Disney career years, during which she also played Mulan and Tinker Bell's fairy friend Silvermist at the Orlando, Fla., theme park.