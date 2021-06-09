Former airline employee arrested after boarding plane for illegally entering airport

This was a short trip.

A former airline employee allegedly entered an airport’s passenger terminal without authorization and boarded a flight. Unfortunately, officials apparently realized what had happened soon after the plane took off and forced it to turn around.

Authorities arrested Narada Wilson at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Tuesday, WCNC reports. Wilson is reportedly a former employee for Piedmont Airlines and was reportedly spotted bypassing the airport’s security process to gain illegal entry to the area.

Wilson reportedly boarded an American Airlines flight to Cancun with a valid boarding pass.

According to passengers who were on the plane, the flight was in the air for about 10-15 minutes when it was announced that it had to turn around. Initially, passengers were told that there was a mechanical issue.

When the flight landed, however, authorities surrounded the plane.

A spokesperson for Piedmont Airlines said, "Safety and security is our top priority. Piedmont is actively cooperating with the appropriate law enforcement agencies as it relates to this matter."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, "Yesterday, American Airlines flight 881 returned to Charlotte shortly after takeoff following reports of a potential security concern. Upon arrival, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) met the flight and escorted one customer off the aircraft. The flight departed for Cancun at 10:40 a.m. with all other customers following a precautionary maintenance inspection and security sweep. For more information, please reach out to the TSA and CMPD."

Wilson is facing charges of trespassing on Airport property. The incident is reportedly being investigated by U.S. Customs, Border Protection and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The American Airlines flight eventually resumed its trip and landed safely in Cancun.