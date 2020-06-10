Paris' Eiffel Tower to reopen on June 25 following coronavirus closure

Magnifique!

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen to the public on June 25 following a three-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tower management announced on Tuesday that the French landmark will reopen later this month, Reuters reports. The reopening will conclude the site’s longest closure since World War II.

The resumption of operations comes with some adjusted health and safety protocol, according to France 24. Guest capacity will be limited, and face masks will be required for all visitors over the age of 11.

To promote safe social distancing, elevators will be temporarily out of use – in favor of the stairs. To that end, foot traffic will ascend from the East pillar and descend by the West pillar.

A limited number of guests will be allowed on each floor at a time, and the top level will be closed for the time being because "the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small," the outlet reported, according to a translation from the Eiffel Tower website. However, the area “might reopen during the summer."

The reopening date of the historic site's online ticketing office has not yet been announced, but is expected to be shared soon, France 24 said.

About seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower each year.

Though closed, protestors gathered near the historic site over the weekend to denounce the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25 and to demand support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

