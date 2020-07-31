Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Relationships
Published

Florida flight attendant attacks husband, smashes guitar after discovering tryst

The stewardess flew into a flight of fury

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida stewardess flew into a fury after walking in on her husband with another woman, wiling the wife to attack her spouse and smash a guitar into a wall.

Nicole Denison allegedly arrived at her Safety Harbor home at 11 p.m. on July 22 to discover her husband having sex with someone else, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit.

Nicole Denison, pictured.

Nicole Denison, pictured. (Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

MAN REMOVED FROM DELTA FLIGHT FOLLOWING FACE MASK MELTDOWN, THREATENING CREW MEMBERS

Denison, 29, became "enraged" and went after her hubby, 34, leaving him with a black eye, scratches on his forehead and a bruised right arm, per police records published by The Smoking Gun.

Then, Denison smashed an acoustic guitar against a wall, destroying the musical instrument, leaving a gaping hole and knocking down shelves in a nearby closet.

Denison is employed by Allegiant Air, The Smoking Gun reports.

Denison is employed by Allegiant Air, The Smoking Gun reports. (Allegiant Air)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic battery. After being booked into the county jail, Denison was reportedly released Wednesday on her own recognizance.

Denison is employed by Allegiant Air, The Smoking Gun reported, while her husband has worked as a bartender and fitness instructor.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak

Trending in Travel