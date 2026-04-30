Flight passenger yells, 'I want off,' calls crew 'idiots' and yanks open emergency exit door

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An unruly flight passenger erupted after a lengthy tarmac delay last week, according to a video that went viral — and he even yanked open the plane's emergency door.

The poster of the video on a Reddit forum at the end of April wrote that the incident took place on a Chicago-bound flight leaving Atlanta (the audio can be heard at the top of this article).

Storms in the Southeast "caused the plane to sit on the tarmac for some time," according to the Reddit poster.

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When reached for comment, a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital the incident took place on a 168-passenger plane waiting on the tarmac due to thunderstorms. Law enforcement removed the unruly passenger from the scene.

"The safety of our customers and crew comes before all else, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior," the official also said. "We apologize to our customers on this flight for the delay in their travels."

In the video, the man can be seen arguing with flight attendants about how the flight had been delayed for three or four hours, with even more delays in sight.

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"Get me to the gate, I want off,!" he said. "Or I'll take myself off."

The man can be seen yanking open the airplane door, prompting an attendant to exclaim, "Oh my God."

"'Oh my God!' Who are you?" he shot back.

"It doesn't matter, exactly," he added. "You know who matters? Me. I told you idiots."

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The pilot then chimed in via intercom and informed the man and others that the aircraft would return to the gate.

"Good idea!" the man said, before the video then cut off.

"I don't agree with what he did, but I can understand it."

The Reddit poster said that the man was arrested when the plane arrived at the gate.

"When they returned to the gate, he was met [by] airport police/air marshals," the user wrote.

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"There was a scuffle, he threw his luggage at a flight attendant — and was arrested."

Commenters widely criticized the man's behavior.

"Yeah, this dude is a delusional narcissist," one person said.

"You can keep him, Atlanta," another wrote. "Sincerely, [a] guy from Chicago."

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Some commenters said they understood the individual's frustration.

"I don't agree with what he did, but I can understand it," a commenter said. "The airline should not be allowed to keep you locked up on the plane that long on the tarmac."

"As someone who has spent time trapped on an un-airconditioned plane sitting on the tarmac, I have to say that I understand the overwhelming desire to get off," another user wrote. "Nobody on that flight did what this guy did, but I am sure we all thought about it."

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A third user said, "Obviously, this isn't how people should behave ... but there also needs to be a limit on how long an airline can hold a plane full of people hostage on a runway."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for additional information.