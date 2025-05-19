Expand / Collapse search
Flight passenger spots cockroaches crawling in airplane cabin: 'Never again'

Airline said it inspected aircraft and addressed the issue after viral social media posts

A passenger on board a Spirit Airlines flight in Florida said she was horrified after spotting several insects crawling inside the plane cabin.

Symone Berry told Storyful she was sitting in one of the airline’s "Big Front Seats," the equivalent of the airline’s first-class seats, on May 11.

That's when she "saw roaches crawling on the plane," she said. 

Berry posted about the dismaying episode on X and TikTok.

"Never again will I fly @SpiritAirlines," she wrote in her X post. 

A roach crawling on the wall of an airplane.

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight in Florida was horrified after spotting several insects crawling inside the plane cabin. (Symone Berry via Storyful)

"I’ve flown over 500,000 miles on Delta and have never in my life seen roaches on a plane."

She added, "This is crazy."

Footage from Berry shows what she said were two different cockroaches crawling around the cabin.

The airline gave Berry a voucher — but that didn’t change her mind about never flying with the airline again, she said in a subsequent TikTok video.

Fox News Digital reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment. 

In a statement provided to USA Today, Spirit said it "is aware of the video, and our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft involved and addressed the issue."

The airline added, "We maintain high standards of cleanliness across our fleet and want all of our guests to feel comfortable when traveling with us."

