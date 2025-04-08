Flight passenger calls out fellow traveler for ‘spraying’ disinfectant, causing ‘coughing’

A flight passenger said a woman was spraying cleaning disinfectant all over her seating area of the plane — prompting other flyers to break out in fits of coughing.

In the forum "r/delta" on Reddit, the post was titled, "Spraying," as the user shared that a woman was sitting in the middle seat and was asked to get up so the user could claim the window seat.

"She then pulled out a spray bottle of Lysol. Now, I want to say that I am with sanitizing your own space. Airplanes are dirty, specially with the new trend of releasing yourself at your seat," read the post.

The user continued, "But, this lady sprays the air, the back of the seat in front of her, and pulls down the tray table to spray it too. People all around are coughing it was so much."

"What are we doing?!?! Should I bring Febreeze as well," the user asked.

Reddit users took to the comments section to discuss if it was appropriate for the woman to spray the disinfectant.

"How did she get a spray bottle of Lysol through TSA," asked one user.

A Redditor commented, "I would have gone into an asthma attack so fast, it wouldn't even be funny."

"She should have used Lysol/Clorox wipes. They affect only your own space, don't count as liquids, and you're not disturbing the person around you," suggested a user.

Another user joked, "I suggest traveling in a full space suit just to be safe."

"If they boarded early, that would have been the time to spray, or better yet, use wipes," a Redditor said.

One user said, "I bring wipes and wipe my area. I would never spray around others. So rude. You could send someone into an asthma attack."

"I would never spray around others. So rude."

Fox News Digital asked Delta Airlines about its cleaning protocols.

"Cleaning crews perform extensive manual cleaning procedures to wipe down cabin surfaces, including seats, consoles, seatback screens, windows, doors, lavatories and other high-touch areas of the cabin," a Delta spokesperson responded.

The spokesperson added, "Aircraft[s] undergo regularly scheduled deep cleaning in key stations, both domestically and internationally, with a focus on hard-to-reach areas onboard using specialized tools."

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that passengers should be mindful of others.

"Passengers have a zone of personal space on the plane that roughly corresponds to the area of their seat," said Leff.

"Within that space, there are all [types] of behavior that might come under criticism (usually in the realm of personal hygiene and grooming), but it really comes down to the discretion of the individual," he added.

Leff suggested using disinfectant wipes to sanitize flyers' seat areas, since with airflow and filtration will spread smells, sprays, or perfumes.

"To broaden the lesson a bit, don't bring stinky foods on the plane, either!" Leff added.

"Some airports sell barbecue, but saucy ribs aren't a great idea. Neither is Chinese food to go," Leff added.