Flight attendant accuses passenger of sexual harassment after he demands she wipe him

A female EVA Air flight attendant accused a passenger of sexual harassment and has threatened to sue the man after she was allegedly forced to undress him and wipe his behind after he used the bathroom.

The unnamed flight attendant from the Taiwanese airline was working on a flight from Los Angeles to Taipei on Jan. 19 when the alleged incident happened. According to Focus Taiwan, the woman said an overweight man in a wheelchair needed assistance to use the restroom two hours into the nearly 12 hour flight.

The man allegedly asked several female flight attendants – the women claim the airline did not have male flight staff on board – to help him take off his pants and underwear and assist him in the bathroom, claiming he was unable to do so himself because of his disability.

"I felt that as a flight attendant, removing a passenger's underwear was beyond the scope of my responsibilities," said the deputy cabin service head to Focus Taiwan.

Despite their apprehension, three crew members said they assisted the passenger in disrobing as he needed to use the bathroom.

The crew said they tried to keep the door closed while he was inside, but he demanded it remain open as “he couldn’t breathe” if it was closed. The female staff also said the man exposed his genitals to them.

After the man finished using the restroom, the women claim the male passenger refused to leave the restroom until one of them helped wipe him.

The crew members initially refused, Focus Taiwain reported, but one female flight attendant eventually assisted the man when he would not leave the restroom.

The cabin director who wiped the man’s behind claimed the passenger began to moan and said “deeper” while she was assisting him.

The flight attendant, with help from the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union, has requested EVA Air sue the passenger over the alleged incident.

According to the publication, the passenger was involved in another incident on May 2018 with EVA Air when he defecated in his underwear during the flight.

The union is also requesting EVA protect its staff by making sure disabled passengers have a caretaker and hire male flight staff.

EVA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but issued a press statement saying flight staff is allowed to refuse passenger’s request if they are uncomfortable.

The airline also said male staff were on the flight and they assisted with the disabled passenger.

However, the company also said they would offer assistance to the union to sue the passenger, if needed.