First vacation as a couple? Survey finds best time to plan a 'baecation' that won't ruin the relationship

New couples should take their first vacation together 10 months into the relationship for best results, according to new research.

A new study examining the concept of a “baecation” looked at how couples navigate their first trip together, and found the smoothest vacation happens when couples have been together for just short of a year.

NEW ZEALAND PUBLIC TOILET DRAWS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF VISITORS

Timing may well be important, as results confirmed that the first time traveling with a new partner really can be a make-or-break moment: The survey found that 37 percent fell in love on their first vacation with a significant other, while 23 percent broke up because of the trip.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents say their first baecation was a success – even though planning, booking and budgeting for the trip left 24 percent overwhelmed by the stress.

Commissioned by Visit Anaheim and conducted by OnePoll, the study surveyed 2,000 American adults who have traveled with a partner, and the results showed that even with a few bumps in the road, the first vacation together is generally a success story. So much so, that over half of respondents (52 percent) have returned to the same destination of their first baecation.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN HIRING SOMEONE TO TRAVEL THE WORLD AS A 'SHORE EXPLORER'

For a vacation to be successful, respondents say the most important factors are picking the right destination (69 percent), having a budget that works for both partners (61 percent) and good planning (60 percent). Making sure you and your partner are serious about each other (51 percent) and being able to compromise (44 percent) were also contributing factors.

“We’re not surprised to learn that couples that travel together are happier,” said Jay Burress, president & CEO of Visit Anaheim.

Three-quarters even say the trip had a positive effect on their overall relationship, while half (49 percent) reported a positive effect on how romantic they are with their partner.

And after traveling together for the first time, 74 percent reported feeling more comfortable with their partner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it’s not all smooth sailing: The most common disagreements were in regard to the destination (32 percent), where to stay (31 percent) and how long the vacation should be (29 percent).

When choosing a destination, respondents say cost was the most important factor (62 percent), followed by the activities offered in the area (54 percent) and the mode of transportation needed to arrive (44 percent). Four in 10 wanted to travel somewhere with a mix of active and laid-back activities, too.

“From the Disneyland® Resort to professional sports, Anaheim is a great destination that offers a long line-up of exciting activities and one-of-a-kind date night options,” said Burress. “Anaheim continues growing, evolving and flourishing as a dynamic destination with its own cultural footprint in the cuisine, entertainment, sports and recreation arenas.”