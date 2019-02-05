Royal Caribbean announces $136G gig for someone to travel world as a 'Shore Explorer’

Royal Caribbean is seeking a special candidate for quite the dream job; the international cruise line is hiring a so-called “Shore Explorer” – who will earn a sweet $136,000 salary – to travel the world and document their adventures on social media.

On Feb. 4, reps for the cruise line’s U.K. branch announced the launch of the unique “apprentice-ship” on Instagram with a special contest, welcoming entries until March 1.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUKand #ShoreExplorer to apply,” Royal Caribbean captioned a video, which has since been viewed over 34,000 times.



According to the official rules, the lucky winner will travel to the cruise line’s Perfect Day Island at CocoCay in the Bahamas, Alaska, Lisbon, Portugal, Norway, Dubai and Osaka, Japan between May and August 2019, earning a $136,000 salary for their efforts, as per Business Insider. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a valid passport and be a U.K. citizen to be eligible for consideration, too.

“We’re looking for an adrenaline junkie who is not only hungry for adventure, but also has a unique ability to capture a moment and tell a story in a simple social media post,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told the outlet. “We already offer a huge amount of incredible, once-in-a-lifetime, on-land experiences as part of our cruise holidays – from zip-wires and white water rafting, to walking on glaciers and hot air balloon rides. By launching this position, we’re hoping that the winning candidate will take our shore excursion programmed to the next level.”

The Shore Explorer will work on the heels of a notable mentor, working as an apprentice to the cruise line’s “Instagrammer-in-Chief” Russ Francis, the Evening Standard reports.

The “apprentice-ship” promotion is already generating a ton of buzz – and envy – on social media.

“I will move to the UK from the USA in order to do this! Lol,” on Instagram commenter exclaimed.

“This could be our chance to make all our dreams come true!” another wrote, tagging a friend.

“Please please please check out my page,” one eager applicant pleaded.

