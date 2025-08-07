Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

First lady Melania Trump to continue 'tradition' of White House tours following pause

'The president and first lady remain committed to continuing the tradition of public access to the People’s House'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Guests, travelers and visitors enjoy White House Garden Tour this spring Video

Guests, travelers and visitors enjoy White House Garden Tour this spring

Fox News Digital was on hand for the opening of first lady Melania Trump’s White House Garden Tours on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Here are some of the beautiful scenes on the tour.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – As the White House prepares to begin construction on the addition of a New State Ballroom, tours for the public have been put on a pause. 

Nicholas Clemens, communications director for the first lady, told Fox News Digital that no tours have been canceled. 

"Instead, new tour bookings were paused proactively while a collaborative group of White House, U.S. Secret Service, National Park Service and Executive Residence staff work to determine the best way to ensure public access to the White House as this project begins and for the duration of construction," said Clemens.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP OPENS WHITE HOUSE GARDENS TO ALL AMERICANS

The State Ballroom is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings.

The new 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests.

First lady Melania Trump arrives for her "Be Best" initiative event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington.

"The president and first lady remain committed to continuing the tradition of public access to the People’s House in the present and for the future." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The White House tour route has evolved over presidencies, and we look forward to near-term updates about the new State Ballroom," said Clemens.

white house ballroom

The State Ballroom is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings. (The White House)

"The president and first lady remain committed to continuing the tradition of public access to the People’s House in the present and for the future," he added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday during a briefing that the construction is scheduled to begin in September.

Tourists take photos while touring the State Dining Room of White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 1, 2015. The White House on Wednesday ended a long-standing ban on tourists taking photos or using social media during public tours of the building.

White House tour rooms included the Vermeil Room, Library, China Room, Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room and the State Dining Room. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

It will be "completed long before the end of President Trump’s term," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Guests had previously entered the East Wing of the White House, proceeding down the East Colonnade.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Construction on the new ballroom is scheduled to begin in September. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Rooms on the White House tour included the Vermeil Room, Library, China Room, Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room and the State Dining Room.