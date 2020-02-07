Fire breaks out at Disneyland, video shows

A small vegetation fire broke out at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday evening, sending smoke billowing from behind buildings seen from the theme park’s Main Street, videos taken of the blaze show.

The Anaheim Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the blaze around 6 p.m., Disneyland officials confirmed to Fox News.

The flames originated from a small brush fire in the backstage area in the park’s Adventureland section, which was closed to guests Thursday evening following the fire.

As of Friday morning, Adventureland was opened to guests.

There were no injuries or damage to the park reported.

