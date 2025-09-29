Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Fingerprint scans coming for American travelers to most of Europe in new policy

Visitors who refuse to provide biometric data will be denied entry under new system

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
New airport rules look to end boarding passes, check-in Video

New airport rules look to end boarding passes, check-in

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the new airport rules allowing passengers to scan their face rather than use a boarding pass.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

European vacation destinations will soon require travelers to have prints of their fingers taken as well as photos upon arrival.

France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and 25 other countries will begin implementing the new Entry/Exit System (EES) on Oct. 12 over the course of about six months.  

"These European countries will introduce the different elements of the EES in phases, including the collection of biometric data, such as facial image and fingerprints," the European Union’s (EU) website notes.

AIRLINES TOLD TO REEVALUATE EMERGENCY EVACUATION PROCEDURES AFTER CARRY-ON CONCERNS

"This means that biometric data (facial image and fingerprints) might not be collected at every border crossing point right away, and their personal information may not be registered in the system," it continued.

Travelers' passports will continue to be stamped as usual, according to the EU.

europe travel fingerprint and photo requirements

The European Union's Entry/Exit System will collect biometric data from travelers, including fingerprints and photos as part of modernizing border security across Europe. (Jaimi Joy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It's anticipated that the new policy will help modernize border management across Europe, including security improvements to combat fraud and terrorism.

The system will be able to track if visitors overstay their welcome in the Schengen Area, which is a zone of 29 European countries that allow movement.

A self-service system is offered for those with a biometric passport, which contains a "chip" of the personal biometric information collected.

europe travel fingerprint and photo requirements

The new system will be able to track if visitors overstay their welcome in 29 European countries. (Jaimi Joy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Last week, the U.S. Department of State shared a public service announcement on its X account.

"U.S. citizens traveling to most European countries should expect new automated border checks and to have their biodata digitally collected upon arrival and departure," the post read. 

europe travel fingerprint and photo requirements

All passports will continue to be stamped as usual, according to the EU.  (Jaimi Joy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The EU states that safeguards are in place to ensure the protection of the data, and that the data "will only be retained in the EES for as long as necessary and for the purpose(s) for which it was collected," reads the site.

If a traveler refuses to provide biometric data, that person will be denied entry.

