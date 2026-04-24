Family vacation nightmare unfolds as child hospitalized after fall on cruise ship

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A young child was hospitalized after falling on board a cruise ship while it was docked in a popular destination, local media reported.

The 2-year-old fell aboard a TUI Cruises-operated ship, Mein Schiff 7, while it was docked in Funchal, Madeira, according to DN Madeira, a local Portuguese news outlet based in Madeira. The toddler did not appear to fall into the water, according to reports.

Funchal is the capital of the Madeira archipelago, as well as its main port and a popular cruise ship stop.

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The child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly conscious when responders arrived. The child was with the mother at the time.

Reports said the toddler fell approximately six to 10 feet, reports said.

The circumstances of the fall and where on the ship it took place remain unclear. Authorities have not shared additional details.

The 2-year-old was in "serious condition," DN Madeira reported, and was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

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TUI Cruises pushed back on reports about the toddler's condition.

The Germany-based cruise company told Fox News Digital in a statement that the child "was never in a critical condition, nor did [the child] have life-threatening injuries."

The company said, "We can confirm an incident on Mein Schiff 7 in Madeira involving a child."

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The child is "in [the] hospital for routine observation," the spokesperson added.

An isolated island in the Atlantic, Madeira is located some 300 miles north of the Canary Islands and roughly 600 miles southwest of Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.

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It remains a popular vacation destination for its mild year-round climate and rugged coastal cliffs, as well as its namesake fortified wine.

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The recent incident follows a string of other cruise-related incidents this year, including accidents during excursions and onboard mishaps.