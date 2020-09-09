Family sent to quarantine in luxury hotel: 'We hit the jackpot'

What a quarantine dream come true.

One mom lucked out when she and her toddler were sent to quarantine in a Ritz-Carlton hotel upon arriving in Singapore, in accordance with the country’s 14-day isolation orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joy Van Dee recently arrived on the island from Amsterdam, and was shocked to be shuttled to the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore for the government-mandated quarantine, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“We hit the jackpot,” Van Dee told the outlet in a Monday interview.

The woman and her baby son stuck out the two weeks in a cushy 549-square-foot room with river views. They were sent at random to the five-star hotel for Singapore’s “quarantine lottery.”

“No one has any choice in where they go and bus drivers shuttling travelers from the airport won’t say where they are headed,” the Journal reports of the system.

According to the outlet, most travelers have to cough up about $1,600 per person per hotel room and COVID-19 test for the 14-day quarantine. The swanky stay that Van Dee and her son enjoyed, however, is reportedly valued at an even prettier penny; the cheapest room offered at the hotel for two weeks in early October is priced at almost $5,850 with taxes and fees.

The family’s quirky quarantine experience wasn’t quite the same as a stay at the Ritz in pre-pandemic times, however – people cannot leave their rooms, housekeeping does not visit and meals are left outside the bedrooms.

Since the pandemic began, over half of Singapore’s 67,000 hotel rooms have been reassigned to quarantine-arriving travelers, as well as locals infected with COVID-19, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

