Family awaiting Royal Caribbean cruise 'trapped' in Italy after their hotel room's safe was stolen

Though one member of the Canadian family reportedly stuck in Italy after their passports and wallets were stolen ahead of a Royal Caribbean cruise has acknowledged that the gorgeous country is “definitely not the worst place to be trapped,” the Ontario residents are eager to return home – and track down the crooks who stole their valuables, along with the safe from their hotel room.

The Cahill family was looking forward to their Royal Caribbean cruise through Europe, CTV News reports, with their ship set to sail from Rome on Aug. 25.

On Aug. 23, Cassandra Cahill, her parents Shawn and Cathy, her siblings and her sister’s boyfriend checked into Hotel Genova ahead of the adventure, as per the Daily Mirror.

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN PUSHES AIRLINES TO WAIVE FEES, CRUISE SHIPS TO REROUTE

Unpacking their bags, the group of six spent the day exploring the historic city – and returned back to their hotel room to discover the unthinkable had occurred.

“My family and I arrived back to our hotel room in Rome only to find our safe with all of our passports, money, and other valuables missing (literally ripped out of the wall) along with some of our luggage, a purse, and a cell phone,” Cassandra later wrote on Facebook.

“The security cameras in our hotel are inconveniently “out of service” for the week,” she went on, claiming that the local police and Canadian embassy were not available to immediately help them.

Though the Cahills filed a police report, the woman detailed that the group was “currently stuck in Italy until further notice.”

“On the bright side, this is a beautiful country with amazing food — definitely not the worst place to be trapped!” she said.

More specifically, the family lost about $2,500 in cash, their IDs and credit cards in the seizure, as per CTV.

To add insult to injury, without their passports, the group were not able to make their cruise, the Mirror reports. Royal Caribbean reps also reportedly said they would not be issued a refund for the trip.

Those officials with the Canadian Embassy have since intervened to help the family return home, Cassandra said their exciting summer trip has been “ruined.”

“A safe is supposed to be safe … we were frantic and worried,” she said.

According to cruise line news site Crew Center, the Jewel of the Seas ship departed Rome on Aug. 25.

Reps for Royal Caribbean were not immediately available to offer a comment on the story to Fox News.