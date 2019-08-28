Tropical Storm Dorian pushes airlines to waive fees, cruise ships to reroute

As Tropical Storm Dorian nears the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, a slew of airlines and cruise ships proactively released trip waivers and rerouted itineraries for routes that may be affected by the impending storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday in its 5 a.m. EST update that Dorian was located about 85 miles southeast of St. Croix with maximum winds of 60 mph – a 10 mph increase from Tuesday – as it moved northwest at 13 mph.

To that end, carriers including American Airlines, Spirit, Frontier, Delta and Southwest have all issued waivers with unique stipulations for customers traveling to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, Travel + Leisure reports.

Those traveling with American, Spirit and Frontier have the option of rebooking canceled flights with fee changes waived, the outlet reports. Beyond that option, Delta customers heading to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Saint Lucia are allowed to alternatively cancel their trip altogether with the refund credited to a future flight.

Southwest customers visiting Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos, more specifically, must rebook a new trip within 14 days of their intended travel date.

As for the cruise companies, Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line (DCL) have modified their intended routes for ships departing Florida’s Port Canaveral ahead of the tropical storm.

Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, as well as DCL’s Disney Fantasy ship, will all now alter the route from an eastern to western Caribbean path to avoid Dorian’s anticipated track, according to USA Today.

Hurricane watches have been posted for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the British Virgin Islands, and in the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana.

Dorian's exact path, meanwhile, remains very difficult to predict, but forecasters say nearly all their models suggest residents of Florida should keep a close watch as the storm approaches the U.S. coast this weekend.

In Puerto Rico, the storm is expected to bring the threat of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.

President Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

