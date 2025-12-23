Extraordinary mass graves from centuries-old battles emerge along highway route

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists stumbled across multiple military graves during highway construction in Central Europe — shedding light on forgotten battles dating back hundreds of years.

The discovery was announced earlier this month by the Archaeological Center Olomouc (ACO), a research institution in the Czech Republic.

The mass graves were found along a 2.3-mile-long stretch of the D11 highway between the northeastern Czech cities of Jaroměř and Trutnov.

They were uncovered after metal detecting surveys revealed ammunition at the site in September, the ACO said in a press release.

The oldest grave dates back to the 1745 Battle of Žďár during the Second Silesian War, part of the War of the Austrian Succession.

The three newer ones are linked to the 1866 Battle of Nový Rokytník, as part of the Austro-Prussian War.

"Several individuals died from gunshot wounds to the head," the ACO added. "The skeletal remains and artifacts were transported to laboratories in Olomouc for further analysis."

Pictures from the site show a variety of centuries-old finds, including the remains of a uniform and what appears to be a fine-tooth comb.

"We found exceptionally well-preserved textiles and military items in the grave."

In total, archaeologists excavated 12 skeletons from the 18th-century grave, though they have not determined if the soldiers were Austrian or Prussian.

Dozens of Austrian and Prussian soldiers were identified in the Battle of Nový Rokytník-related graves, though officials said that the skeletal material "was in very poor condition."

One Austrian mass grave held 23 skeletons, while two separate Prussian graves had 10 skeletons.

"We found exceptionally well-preserved textiles and military items in the grave, such as parts of coats, equipment components, and personal belongings of the fallen soldiers [in that grave]," archaeologist Bartoš Dvořáková said.

"A particularly interesting find is a silver pocket watch with a dog motif and a gold franc minted in 1854."

The archaeological center said the discoveries "represent an exceptional archaeological assemblage that enriches our understanding of both military conflicts."

It went on, "This 18th-century mass grave has never been documented elsewhere and is considered a European rarity."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, ACO archaeologist Michaela Bartoš Dvořáková said the Second Silesian War grave is the first of its kind ever to be excavated in Central Europe.

The artifacts are so important because they show the "individuality" of the soldiers, Dvořáková said.

For example, a silver pocket watch in an Austro-Prussian grave intrigued experts, as well as pictures of saints in the Battle of Žďár grave.

"Other interesting items like rings and other personal items [included a] coffee grinder and army items like textile parts of uniforms," Dvořáková added.

The archaeologist noted they were surprised by the "good condition" of the materials at the site, including the textiles, leather, matches and metal objects.

"Unfortunately, the bones were in bad condition... [It] was important that we had an anthropologist on the site," said Dvořáková.

The expert added that the historical analysis is just beginning, and more "nice results" will result from work with historians, anthropologists and environmentalists.

"We made on-site, precise documentation of these important finds," Dvořáková concluded. "Now, we can work well with this data and, in the future, present results to the public."

Once the analysis is finished, the artifacts will be sent to the Museum of Eastern Bohemia in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic.

The soldiers' remains will be reburied "in accordance with applicable legislation," the ACO said.