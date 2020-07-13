Empire State Building sets reopening date, updates safety protocols amid pandemic

The Empire State Building, one of the most famous landmarks in New York City and the world, has recalled its employees for training in preparation for a July 20 reopening of its observation deck.

Workers will be trained in new required protocols and processes ahead of opening the Observatory, where for generations visitors have had a birds-eye of one of the greatest cities in the world – and to propose marriage.

"We will reopen the universally-recognized symbol of New York City to the world, our brand new $165 million Observatory experience, and (we) so state that New York is resilient and that our future holds promise," Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, said in a statement.

"Our decades’ long commitment to Indoor Environmental Quality is accompanied by new protocols and employee training which comply with government requirements. Visits will initially be limited to below New York State's Phase 4 capacity guidelines, and we will prevent crowds through a shift to timed, online reservations only. The reduced capacity and lack of tourists from out of town will create a unique 'New York for New Yorkers' experience."

Like with anything in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, things will change with the Empire State Building. Guest protocols will include a contactless temperature check (must have a temperature of less than 100.4 degrees) and the requirement to wear a facial covering throughout their visit. Certain interactive exhibits will run on automatic.

And that birds-eye view will have to remain that way – zooming in with the use of the binocular viewers will be closed.

For the first few weeks, hours of operation will be reduced to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets for set times can be purchased at esbnyc.com. Initial capacity will be reduced by more than 80 percent to only 500 guests in the Observatories' 70,000 square feet of space at a time.

Empire State Realty Trust's (ESRT) portfolio-wide Indoor Environmental Quality standards were incorporated as part of the Observatories redevelopment. Air quality-related components at the Observatory include MERV 13 air filters, AtmosAir air purification, and constant ventilation through the introduction of fresh air to, and the exhaust interior air from, the Observatories.

"Our work has been thorough with new training guidelines and customer service standards. We have taken measures with signage, distancing markers, hand sanitizers, and cleaning; beyond anything any retailer or public space we have surveyed," Observatory President Jean-Yves Ghazi said in a statement.

On a clear day, visitors can see six states from the Observatory on the 102nd floor of the building, 1,250 feet above the ground.