Egyptian officials scramble to recover ancient painting stolen from 'cursed' tomb amid recent thefts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Egyptian officials are frantically searching for an ancient limestone painting taken from an ancient tomb — the latest in a series of high-profile artifact thefts.

Mohamed Ismail, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, announced the suspected theft on Sunday. The painting was stolen from the Saqqara necropolis, per The Associated Press.

The open-air museum is "one of the most important cemeteries" in Memphis, some 15 miles south of Cairo, the council's website said.

ITALIAN ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNVEIL RARE 2,600-YEAR-OLD TOMB UNTOUCHED BY LOOTERS: 'DOORWAY TO OUR ANCESTORS'

The limestone relief was in the tomb of Khentika, a high-ranking figure during the sixth dynasty of the Old Kingdom period.

The painting dates back to around 2,300 B.C., making it at least 4,200 years old.

The tomb, found in the 1950s, was sealed by officials in 2019.

RARE ANCIENT GOLD DISCOVERY MADE BY FLORIDA STUDENT AT ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITE

Citing Egyptian media, the AP reported that the painting was discovered missing in May, but its disappearance was not announced until this week.

Details about the painting are limited.

Egyptian media indicated the painting showed the ancient Egyptians' three seasons: the flooding season Akhet, the planting season Peret and the harvest season, Shomu.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Khentika's tomb is a mastaba, one of the few in Egypt to have a curse inscribed on its facade. Mastabas were rectangular, flat-roofed structures with sloping sides built over underground burial chambers.

The inscription warned intruders they could face the wrath of the gods if they trespassed, the AP reported.

The announcement comes weeks after officials announced that a pharaoh's priceless bracelet was stolen the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

The bracelet, which belonged to Pharaoh Usermaatre Amenemope, was melted down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Egypt isn't the only country hit by recent artifact thefts. In Wales, thieves recently stole Bronze Age gold jewelry from St. Fagans National Museum in Cardiff.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in September, threat management expert Spencer Coursen said that poverty in Egypt creates "an environment in which opportunistic crime thrives."

"Pickpocketing in crowded markets, taxi overcharging and aggressive sales tactics are much more common than armed robbery or assault," noted Coursen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Egypt also has unique risks tied to regional instability and terrorism, particularly in the Sinai Peninsula and occasionally in major cities."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The Associated Press contributed reporting.