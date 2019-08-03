EasyJet apologizes for stranding at least 130 passengers on British island for 3 days

Budget airline EasyJet has apologized after at least 130 passengers experienced an unwanted extension to their time in Jersey after their flight to Newcastle, England, was delayed by three days due to a “technical issue” with an aircraft.

On July 30, flight EZY6474 out of the British Channel Island of Jersey, was pushed back multiple times due to “technical issues” with the scheduled plane that ultimately required a replacement aircraft to be sent, USA Today reports.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to voice their woes, with one commenter claiming that the situation took a “very serious” turn as some people ran out of medication.

“@Easyjet people are in tears. People have run out of medication. It’s becoming a very serious issue very quickly,” one Twitter user blasted the airline. “There are elderly passengers, children, and others who are struggling.”

“Been stuck in Jersey Airport for 48 hours. We were due to depart on Tuesday afternoon and it’s now Thursday afternoon,” another moaned. “I know all the staff in duty free by their first names and also know their blood type. I’m very over it.”

Others called out the carrier for a general lack of information on the situation, while another shared a photo of a large group of exhausted-looking passengers waiting around for updates at Jersey Airport.

Though reps for EasyJet did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, they did confirm to USA Today that passengers affected by flight EZY6474's delay were given hotel accommodations, meals and the choice to transfer to alternate flights for free.

“We are very sorry that the flight EZY6474 from Jersey to Newcastle on 30 July was delayed overnight," EasyJet spokesperson Holly Mitchell told the outlet. "This was due to a technical issue with the aircraft which required an engineering inspection.

"Engineers attended the aircraft but unfortunately this could not be resolved which caused a further delay. The flight was due to operate this morning but the issue was unable to be resolved and so a replacement aircraft will operate the flight from Jersey later today,” she continued.

"We understand the frustration this will have caused to our customers and we continue to do everything possible to minimize the impact of the delay," Mitchell said. "We provided for hotel accommodation and meals as well as the option of transferring to an alternative flight free of charge."

The Independent reports that flight EZY6474 eventually landed on Thursday evening.

Moving forward, Mitchell noted that passengers are entitled to compensation with EU261, the European Union’s regulation on compensation for airline passengers for delayed and canceled flights.