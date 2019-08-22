Drunken Frontier Airlines passenger punched pilot at Vegas airport, officials say

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was detained by Las Vegas police after he punched a pilot at the airport gate.

Authorities said the man, who has not been identified publically, hit the pilot at a McCarran International Airport gate after crew members decided the passenger was too intoxicated to board the flight.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the man struck the pilot twice after the pilot intervened in an argument between the man and crew members near Frontier Airlines gates.

Las Vegas Police Officer Alejandra Zambrano says the pilot refused medical attention and the 49-year-old man was issued a misdemeanor battery summons after the incident, which occurred a little before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement to Fox News, Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident and said the airline is working with Las Vegas police.

“Frontier Airlines is cooperating with local law enforcement after an incident at McCarran International Airport (LAS) Wednesday afternoon during which a passenger, who had missed his flight, assaulted a Frontier pilot in the gate area," the statement said. "The pilot involved did not require medical attention and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our team during this event. Protecting the safety of our team members and passengers is our number one priority.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.