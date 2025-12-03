Dolly Parton’s holiday wonderland illuminates the Tennessee mountains with 6 million Christmas lights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nestled in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains lies a family theme park that transforms into a winter wonderland each Christmas season, complete with holiday treats, thrill rides and 6 million twinkling Christmas lights.

Dollywood, an amusement park inspired and co-owned by country music legend Dolly Parton, entertains millions of guests every year. Fox Nation's Madison Alworth got the chance to celebrate the holiday season with an inside look at what makes Christmastime in the park so special in "A Dollywood Christmas."

"I always say if you come to Dollywood this time of year, and you leave, and you're not in the Christmas spirit, then you're doing something wrong," said Dollywood Public Relations Director Wes Ramey. He remarked on the park's 6 million Christmas lights, which light up each winter as Dollywood prepares to welcome families to enjoy holiday festivities.

DOLLY PARTON REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN AT 79, FEELS LIKE SHE’S ‘JUST GETTING STARTED' DESPITE HEALTH SETBACKS

Parton herself is known for her love of the Christmas season. According to Ramey, "She frequently says that Christmas is her favorite time of year because it does mean family."

ICONIC DC LANDMARK UNVEILS FIRST CHRISTMAS TREE AS PART OF PUSH TO REVIVE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Parton grew up in eastern Tennessee. The chance to share her childhood memories and help parkgoers "see the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and just experience the warmth and friendliness of the people who work and live here" is quite special to her, Ramey said.

But Dollywood also has another goal. Parton wanted to give back to the community she cherishes.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

"The whole reason for Dollywood was actually two reasons," Ramey explained. "She wanted, first, to be able to give the folks who live in this area employment. So Dollywood certainly has done that. We're the largest employer in our county."

For a complete dive into Dollywood's Christmas magic, subscribers can enjoy "A Dollywood Christmas," streaming on Fox Nation.