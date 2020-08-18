Disney World, Universal Studios offering big discounts to Florida residents

Florida's theme parks really want Floridians to show up.

As amusement parks continue to try to draw crowds following several months of coronavirus-forced shutdowns, it seems that some parks in Florida are aiming to keep things local. In fact, two of the largest theme parks in the state are offering steep discounts on tickets, but only to Floridians.

Both Universal Orlando and Disney World are offering Florida residents specially discounted ticket options, Travel and Leisure reports. Both are currently offering these deals on tickets that can be used throughout the rest of the year (with some restrictions).

Disney World is offering Florida residents discounted tickets for up to four days at a time. The park is offering two-, three-, or four-day ticket packages under a program called the “Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket,” starting at $130 (or $65 per day) for the two-day passes, $174 (or $58 per day) for three-day passes, and $195 (or $49 per day) for a four-day pass.

The two- and three-day passes are good through the end of September and the end of November, respectively. Meanwhile, the four-day passes won’t be valid until Nov. 29 and will be good through mid-December.

Those who purchase the Flex Tickets are required to provide a Florida billing address for any credit card payments. Once at the park, "all adults" in the party will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Universal Orlando, too, is offering a discount to Florida residents. Per Universal's website, residents of the state can purchase a ticket deal for $164 that allows them to visit the park an unlimited number of times until Dec. 24. The news outlet reports that there are no blackout dates and guests can use the tickets for both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Sales for this particular deal end Sept. 30, according to the park's website.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando reopened to the public in July after initially closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parks also instituted additional safety and health protocols for employees and guests, while also limiting park capacities.