Six Flags Halloween celebrations to feature 'scareactors,' will frighten guests from 6 feet away

Halloween may not be canceled after all.

Six Flags recently announced that it will be holding a Halloween celebration at select parks this year, albeit one designed with social distancing and health regulations in mind. This announcement came after it was revealed that the theme parks would not be holding their annual Fright Fest celebration.

Several Six Flags amusement parks around the country will celebrate the holiday with a new event called HallowFest, Theme Park Insider reports. The following Six Flags locations will participate in the new festival: Great Adventure in New Jersey, Six Flags Fiesta and Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags St. Louis and Six Flags America.

An announcement on the Great Adventure website explains that HallowFest will require guests to make a reservation ahead of time in order to limit the park’s attendance levels. As with many other businesses, all team members and guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks covering the mouth and nose.

Also, the parks won’t be installing any of the popular haunted mazes that Fright Fest is typically known for. There also won’t be any haunted houses or indoor shows. The parks will be installing some outdoor haunted trails and scare zones, however.

According to the announcement, “a limited number of nighttime scareactors will always remain at least 6 feet away from guests and each other.”

HallowFest will begin at each location toward the end of September or beginning of October and will run until the beginning of November.

Fox News previously reported that other tourist attractions and theme parks are altering plans for Halloween due to the ongoing pandemic.

Towns like Sleepy Hollow in New York and Salem in Massachusetts have reduced the number of events that draw large crowds and are bracing for reduced tourism.

Meanwhile, several of California’s largest theme parks have also canceled their Halloween celebrations, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland in Anaheim and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.