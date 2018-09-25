Expand / Collapse search
Walt Disney World Orlando
Published
Last Update September 25

Disney World offering new flexible pricing plan starting in October

By | Associated Press
Orlando, Florida, USA - November 25, 2013: Walt Disney World main entrance sign as seen driving from the south on World Drive into the park. (Getty Images)

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.

Disney World officials said Monday that prices at the resort's four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they're the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Under the new plan, which debuts Oct. 16, prices will vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

Visitors can find the lowest-priced days by clicking on a calendar at DisneyWorld.com.