Disney World accepting hotel reservations for July, says 'reopening date has not been identified'

Speculation continues to spread over the reopening of Disney World.

Fans of the amusement park are anxiously awaiting word on when they’ll be able to visit the most magical place on Earth again. The Florida park (along with Disneyland in California) temporarily closed its doors in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While no official announcement has been made about a reopening date, the Disney World website is accepting hotel reservations starting in July. The website still shows dates through the end of June as “unavailable” for all hotels.

Reservations are filling up, Fox 35 reports. As of Monday morning, Disney’s Pop Century reported at least 158 bookings while Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort had at least 127.

Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping complex connected to the park, will reopen on May 20, Fox 35 reports. Initially, only a limited number of shops and restaurants will open their doors and there will be limits on parking, operating hours and crowd size.

On the Disney World website, information has been provided as to what the reopening process for the park will look like. According to the site, “Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.”

The site also explains that “attractions, experiences, services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed.”

Disney is also allowing guests who have existing travel dates booked to modify their reservations due to the closure. The website does specifically state that, while reservations for July are being accepted, “a reopening date has not been identified.”