Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Disney World accepting hotel reservations for July, says 'reopening date has not been identified'

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Speculation continues to spread over the reopening of Disney World.

Fans of the amusement park are anxiously awaiting word on when they’ll be able to visit the most magical place on Earth again. The Florida park (along with Disneyland in California) temporarily closed its doors in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Disney World website is accepting hotel reservations starting in July, while still showing dates through the end of June as “unavailable” for all hotels.

The Disney World website is accepting hotel reservations starting in July, while still showing dates through the end of June as “unavailable” for all hotels. (iStock)

While no official announcement has been made about a reopening date, the Disney World website is accepting hotel reservations starting in July. The website still shows dates through the end of June as “unavailable” for all hotels.

DISNEY PARKS SHARES PROPOSED SAFETY PROTOCOL FOR REOPENING, IS EXPLORING 'PHASED' APPROACH

Reservations are filling up, Fox 35 reports. As of Monday morning, Disney’s Pop Century reported at least 158 bookings while Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort had at least 127.

Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping complex connected to the park, will reopen on May 20, Fox 35 reports. Initially, only a limited number of shops and restaurants will open their doors and there will be limits on parking, operating hours and crowd size.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

On the Disney World website, information has been provided as to what the reopening process for the park will look like. According to the site, “Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing.”

The site also explains that “attractions, experiences, services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney is also allowing guests who have existing travel dates booked to modify their reservations due to the closure. The website does specifically state that, while reservations for July are being accepted, “a reopening date has not been identified.”