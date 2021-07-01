Disney World to bring back early park entry for resort guests starting October

A fan favorite perk is coming back to Disney, though guests will have to plan ahead.

When Disney World reopened last year after temporarily shutting down for the pandemic, some fans were disappointed to learn that guests at the resort and hotel would no longer be able to enjoy Extra Magic Hours at the park. Earlier this year, however, Disney announced that some guests would have the opportunity to enter the parks early.

Now, details on the new program have emerged and a launch date has been set.

Early entry will be available to certain guests starting on October 1, according to an announcement on the official Disney Parks Blog. In order to enter the park early, guests will need to have a valid ticket and a reservation for that date.

Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort and other participating Disney hotels will be able to take advantage of the extra hours. Also, guests staying at the Deluxe Resort will also be able to take advantage of special evening hours, starting in October as well.

The launch of these programs is set to coincide with the 50th-anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World.

On the official Disney Parks Blog wrote, "Just in time for the start of this magical celebration, on Oct. 1, we will be rolling out a new early theme park entry benefit for Disney Resort hotel guests and guests of other select hotels, giving them the first chance to enjoy select attractions at EVERY theme park, EVERY day."

The post continued, "These guests will also be among the first each day to see the dazzling decorations and EARidescent excitement. Guests will need a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same date for early theme park entry."