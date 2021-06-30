Disney World giving away 50 free passes for 50th anniversary celebration

Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating its golden anniversary by giving away its own kind of golden tickets.

The Florida theme park and resort will be giving away free passes to its 50th anniversary celebration. The passes will go to 50 people whose "inspirational acts of kindness, compassion, and creativity best exemplify the values of a Disney Magic Maker," according to a blog post.

To select those people, Disney has opened up nominations on its Disney Magic Makers contest website until Oct. 1, 2021.

Aside from getting a free trip to Disney World, the 50 chosen nominees will also receive a free one-year subscription to Disney+.

According to the official rules, the contest is open to U.S. residents over the age of 18 and nominees must be at least 13 years old when they are nominated.

According to the rules, people can nominate up to five inspiring people.

"All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic," Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products, said in a statement. "These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality."

According to the blog post, Disney will also be donating a total of $400,000 to four non-profits including Make-A-Wish, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Nature Conservancy.

Disney chose those organizations because they "demonstrated resilience" during the pandemic and "found unique and innovative ways to continue serving their communities when they needed magic most," the blog post said.