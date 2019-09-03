Hurricane Dorian threat prompts Disney World to close early

Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be closing its theme parks early on Tuesday in response to Hurricane Dorian.

The company announced the change to its park schedules Tuesday morning. It appears that the four parks at Disney World — Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot — will close by midafternoon, while the Resort will remain open for guests.

Signs announcing the change appeared in the lobbies at the Walt Disney World Resort, NOLA.com reports.

The Walt Disney World website confirmed the closures, posting, “We are closely monitoring the progress of the storm and are making operational adjustments as needed, because nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and cast members.

“In keeping with our strong commitment to safety, our history of being prepared during inclement weather and to continue to delight guests who are staying at our resorts, Walt Disney World Resort is adjusting its operating hours beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3,” the post continued.

According to the website, The Magic Kingdom Park, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, the Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close at 3 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Animal Kingdom are set to close at 2 p.m.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and the ESPN Wide World of Sports were reportedly closed the entire day.

According to the website, Disney Springs and Epcot will remain open until later in the evening, although photos of signs posted at the resort claim they will also close by midafternoon.

Fox News reached out to Disney World for confirmation but did not receive an immediate response.

In related news, the Disney Cruise Line responded to reports that “97 employees” had been left behind in The Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian approached. According to a post on the website, Disney Cruise Line confirmed that some members of its crew had remained on the island Castaway Cay, where they took shelter in one of the company’s storm shelters before returning to their living quarters.

The post states, “Many of our guests have asked questions about Castaway Cay. Some of our crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority. As forecasted, sustained winds on the island did not extend beyond tropical force strength and our crew has returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in our storm shelter yesterday. Our thoughts continue to be with the people in areas of The Bahamas that are being impacted by this storm and we stand ready to contribute to recovery efforts.”