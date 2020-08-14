Disney releases uniform coronavirus face masks for theme park employees

In the wise words of Peter Pan, all you need is faith, trust and pixie dust face masks.

Disney Parks has debuted matching face masks for domestic theme park employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Over 100,000 cast members at Disney World and Disneyland will receive the reusable, washable PPE in upcoming weeks, the Orange County Register reports.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the uniform face mask project was inspired by “a need for a more unified and breathable face covering” for staffers. Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, all cast members and guests over age 2 are required to wear face masks within the parks.

Made of a lightweight material with a blue design with Mickey Mouse-shaped constellations, cast members can choose between pleated and contoured styles in a variety of sizes. Both the pleated and contoured versions of the mask have adjustable spandex for the ears, an extended nose pinch for the face and a contoured design to fit snugly beneath the eyes, the parks blog said.

“Over the past several months, we’ve spent significant time and brainpower to provide our cast members with face coverings that are both functional and comfortable, and I’m proud of the incredible results,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement. “They fit well, feel great and can last for more than 50 washes.”

“The unified design speaks to the fact that we are still one unified Cast, one Disney ‘world,’” Yonit Olshan, Disneyland costume designer, echoed in agreement.

Disney World and the Actors' Equity Association, the union for its actors and singers, came to an agreement on Wednesday that will allow members to return to work.

Officials for the Orlando, Fla. theme park agreed to open a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, accessible to both employees and the public.

On the West Coast, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure remain closed until further notice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.