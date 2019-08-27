Disney to open second private island in the Bahamas, launch fifth cruise ship

Smash the champagne, Mickey Mouse fans. Disney has announced that the company has purchased a second private island in the Bahamas, additionally revealing exciting new details about their fifth, themed cruise ship that are in the works.

During the all-important annual D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend, reps for the entertainment giant revealed the news of the second, official tropical destination for Disney Cruise Line (DCL,) Disney Parks Blog reported.

Inspired by the popularity of Castaway Cay, a private Bahamian island which operates as an exclusive port for DCL ships, the company has purchased Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera.

GERMAN CITY OFFERING $1.1 MILLION IF YOU CAN PROVE IT DOESN'T EXIST

According to the outlet, Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, famed for designing Animal Kingdom, will work with local artists and cultural experts to ensure the project highlights authentic “Caribbean music, art and food,” while promoting the ongoing conservation efforts through the Disney Conservation Fund.

Construction may begin as early as 2020 with competition by late 2022 or 2023, the Parks Blog reports, following clearance of an environmental investigation approved by the Bahamian government.

More specifically, Disney will develop “less than 20 percent of the property” and practice sustainable building methods in what they develop, the outlet said.

In related nautical news, Disney officials also announced that DCL’s fifth ship will be christened the “Disney Wish," as confirmed by the Parks Blog. The Wish is tentatively scheduled to be delivered in late 2021 and hit the high seas in January 2022.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The vessel’s main atrium is slated to espouse a “bright, airy and elegant” aesthetic inspired in part by “the beauty of an enchanted fairytale," the Parks Blog reports. Disney character Rapunzel will be something of the ship’s patroness, with her likeness featured on the Wish’s stern.

"Spirited, smart, curious and above all, adventurous, Rapunzel embodies the wish and desire to see and experience the world," a release described the upcoming honor.

The Wish will join the ranks of the Fantasy, Wonder, Dream and Magic ships that comprise DCL’s current fleet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP