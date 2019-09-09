Disney World rewards Hurricane Dorian relief donor with free vacation

Sometimes, the best way to get a vacation is to give one away.

When a young boy took money that his family had been saving to go to Disney World and used it to feed people evacuating from Hurricane Dorian, the theme park noticed. Officials there decided to reward his generosity by giving him exactly what he originally wanted.

Instead of going to Disney World, Jermaine Bell asked his parents to go to South Carolina over Labor Day weekend, Fox 35 reported at the time. It turns out, Bell had decided to use the vacation money to help feed people evacuating from Dorian.

“The people that are traveling to go to other places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they're going to stay at,” Bell told Fox 35 at the time.

Bell turned 7 on Sunday and when Disney found out about his generosity, it planned a big surprise, Fox 35 reports. A group of cast members made a surprise visit to his home in Jacksonville, Fla., where they informed him that he and his family were being provided with a free VIP vacation for later this month.

Video of Bell receiving the good news was uploaded to YouTube by Disney, with the caption, “Six-year-old Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville, Fla., spent more than a year saving money for an upcoming birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. However, hurricane Dorian changed Jermaine’s plans in a big way. Millions of people have since been inspired by the story of this little boy’s selfless act of compassion.”