Former Disney CEO says parks may have health checks when they reopen after coronavirus shutdown

Things will eventually go back to "normal," but they probably won't be the same.

Disney's former CEO and current executive chairman Bob Iger recently discussed the coronavirus' impact on the company and what steps it may take once the pandemic ends. Iger talked about the closure of Disneyland and Disney World and how things may change when they reopen.

In an interview with Barron's, Iger called the current situation one of the biggest challenges he's faced during his career. In regards to the eventual reopening of Disney's parks, Iger said that "in order to return to some semblance of normal," steps have to be taken to make sure that people feel comfortable or safe.

"Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks," he said, "it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance."

While he used the possibility of checking people's temperatures as an example, Iger did say that Disney has been studying China's handling of returning to normal. He pointed out that he's noticed that they've focused on monitoring people's health.

He said, "You can’t get on a bus or a subway or a train or enter a high-rise building there, and I’m sure this will be the case when their schools reopen, without having your temperature taken."

Before moving the discussion to the company's film productions, Iger added, "So we’ve asked ourselves the question, let’s prepare for a world where our customers demand that we scrutinize everybody. Even if it creates a little bit of hardship, like it takes a little bit longer for people to get in."