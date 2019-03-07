Disney announces Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening date

It’s looking like the force may be with all of you as soon as this spring.

Disneyland and Disney World parks have announced their official phase one Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience opening dates — and it’s sooner than you think.

Disneyland Park in California is scheduled to open ahead of schedule on May 31, while Disney World in Florida will open at the end of summer on Aug. 29.

The massive 14-acre Star Wars section of the Disney’s park will be the largest single-themed land expansion ever, according to a press release from Disney, and will have restaurants – including the park’s first-ever cantina – rides and other experiences to offer customers a fully-immersive experience.

According to the release, guests will be transported “to live their own Star Wars adventures in Black Spire Outpost, a village on the remote planet of Batuu.”

“Guests can become part of the story as they sample galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” the release reads.

The park has also revealed that this new experience is a "choose your own adventure," with each choice potentially impacting their visit.

“In this all-new environment, guests can make choices about their experience that could impact their adventures as they travel throughout the land by using the Play Disney Parks mobile app in a whole new way.”

However, those planning to visit the park this summer will be required to make a no-cost reservation to access the Star Wars land during their visit.

Phase two of the massive fully-immersive land, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will be opening later this year.