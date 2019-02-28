Details of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge revealed: 'I think grown men are going to cry'

New details surrounding Disney's highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park emerged on Thursday, with the Orlando Sentinel's Gabrielle Russon reporting that the 14-acre facility at Disneyland is about 80 percent complete.

The theme park is also coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios near Orlando.

Disney revealed the names of two attractions set to open at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge last year, including Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Now we know that the latter will be the longest in Disney's collection.

"In my opinion, this will be the most ambitious attraction that we’ve ever built," Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek told the Sentinel. He said Rise of the Resistance will be like four attractions in one as rider's trackless vehicle will move in different ways. Riders will even exit the vehicle at one point to confront Kylo Ren at a detention cell.

Meanwhile, the theme park's Millennium Falcon space ship will measure 110 feet tip to tip and feature plenty of little details for park visitors to admire as they're standing in line to ride Smugglers Run. The motion simulator — which Russon describes as "essentially a giant video game moving in real time" — will seat six people and require each of the drivers, gunners and engineers to do their jobs in order to keep the Falcon in flight and unscathed.

Much to the delight of Star Wars diehards, the park will sell blue and green milk. However, the frozen slushy drinks will be non-dairy and instead taste like berry and melon and tropical citrus, respectively, according to the Sentinel.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer a pair of quick-serve restaurants along with a cantina serving alcohol and snacks.

The new theme park will also include a workshop where 14 people at a time can build and personalize their own lightsabers. What's more, parkgoers will even be able to make their own custom droids.

"I think grown men are going to cry. I think people are going to fall to their knees and start kissing the ground," Disney Imagineer Margaret Kerrison told the Sentinel, pointing out that since Disney created a new planet for the theme park, everyone can use their imagination.

"I want to be able to walk into this land and feel excited," added Kerrison said. "I want to not feel like I’m at a disadvantage because I don’t know all the nitty-gritty details as a hardcore 'Star Wars' fan would know."

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted at a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening date during an interview with Barron's in which he said the park would open in Anaheim in June and in Florida later this year.