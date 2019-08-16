Delta passenger who claims he flew on empty 'private' plane left out one important detail

A Delta passenger and award-winning director has admitted this week to taking some artistic liberties with footage he recently uploaded to Twitter, which suggested he was the only passenger aboard a flight from Aspen, Colo., to Salt Lake City.

Earlier this week, Vincent Peone shared a video of himself boarding a flight on which he appeared to be the only passenger.

“Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of,” Peone captioned the short clip.

The story quickly went viral – however, it seems to have all been a ruse.

In a follow-up tweet, Peone claims his video was “100 percent true” before he stopped filming. The plane never took off.

“After the private jet broke down again with mechanical problems, I took a normal one the following morning,” he confesses in his tweet.

Though Peone was forced to take a flight out the next day – and sit next to other passengers – he doesn’t regret his viral fame.

“The footage I have tells a short, funny, and positive story – because those are the kind of stories I like to tell. I make comedy!” he wrote.

“I had some laughs with the amazing crew while living the dream,” he added.

Delta didn’t seem too upset by Peone’s stretching the truth. The airline responded to him on Twitter thanking him for the shout out.

And several others are probably just happy they got to swoon over the “hot pilot” on Peone's original "private" flight.