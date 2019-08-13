Delta passenger tweets about lucky solo flight, Twitter more interested in 'hot pilot'

A Delta passenger recently made headlines for managing to nab a one-way flight all to himself — however, those on Twitter were more interested in the plane's attractive co-pilot than the passenger’s good luck.

Award-winning director Vincent Peone was traveling from Aspen, Colo., to Salt Lake City, Utah, last week with Delta, but upon arriving at the gate for his rescheduled flight, he learned he was the only passenger.

Peone shared the funny story of his flight on Twitter, along with a video clip of the gate agent calling for the “only passenger” to board.

The one-minute-long video, which racked up nearly 800,000 views byTuesday morning, goes on to show Peone walking out to the plane and talking to ground agents, who are seen adding sandbags to the cargo hold for weight, before boarding and listening to the flight attendant’s safety instructions.

However, it was a moment at the end of the clip that stole the show from Peone, when he's seen walsking into the cockpit to shake hands with both the pilots.

Peone thanks each for transporting him to his destination. The younger pilot then turns around and smiles during the short encounter, effectively setting Twitter’s hearts pounding.

Not everyone was distracted by the co-pilot, though.

Delta sent a tweet to Peone, thanking him for the post.

“Hi Vincent! That looks like an awesome experience! Thank you for the shoutout, and we truly appreciate you for choosing Delta! Take care.”

Fox News’ reached out to Delta Air Lines for further comment.