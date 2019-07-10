American Airlines apologizes after 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller falls from wheelchair at airport

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller had quite the day at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Earlier this week, the TV personality took to Instagram to inform followers that she fell out of her wheelchair upon arrival on Sunday — an incident she seemingly feels was exacerbated by an American Airlines staffer at the gate.

“Let’s just say my transfer from the [aisle wheelchair] to my own chair didn’t go so well! The move should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred ppl waiting to board,” Miller wrote.

“I shouldn’t have had to ask for someone to call the paramedics and maybe the @americanair Gate Mgr should’ve at the very least asked if I was ok?” she added.

However, by Miller’s own account, the incident wasn’t all bad, as she went on to describe the airport employees as “very kind.” She had even kinder words for the firemen who responded to help.

“Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind & the hot firemen who swiftly got me on my feet, into my chair & on my way!!!” she wrote.

American Airlines has since shared its “concern” over Miller’s incident and confirmed it is currently conducting a review.

“We are proud to serve customers of all abilities and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us,” the carrier said in a statement obtained by to Fox News.

“We are concerned by the issues raised by Ms. Miller regarding her recent experience at Pittsburgh International Airport and are working with our team at PIT and our contracted special assistance vendor to review the incident.

“We have been in touch with Ms. Miller to apologize and are providing her a full refund as a result of her experience."

As noted by People, Miller flew again on Tuesday, and subsequently claimed that United Airlines accidentally damaged her wheelchair. Miller, however, praised the employee who was handling that particular situation.

Miller, 53, has required the use of a wheelchair after undergoing emergency spinal surgeries in April and June 2018. She was subsequently diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, enduring several rounds of chemotherapy before revealing to People she was cancer-free as of May 2019.